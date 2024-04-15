DC awards appreciation certificates for successful Ramazan Package

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa praised the successful implementation of the Nigehban Ramazan Package 2024.

He awarded appreciation certificates and souvenirs to officers, employees, and representatives of the Flour Mills Association for their services in a ceremony held in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani, Deputy Director Industries Zabir Abbasi, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, District food Controller Khadim Hussain Faraz, Assistant Food Controllers, President of the Flour Mills Association Azam Qureshi, Secretary General Chaudhry Abdul Wahid, Tanveer Ahmed, Salman Maqbool, and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that under the Ramazan Package, ration bags were transparently provided to deserving families throughout the district.

In recognition of the excellent services provided by officers, employees, and representatives of the Flour Mills Association, they were presented with certificates of appreciation.