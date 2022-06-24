UrduPoint.com

DC Awards Cash Prizes, Appreciation Certificates To 7 Best Female Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 07:57 PM

DC awards cash prizes, appreciation certificates to 7 best female teachers

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday urged the female teaching staff to play their key role in the quality education of girls

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday urged the female teaching staff to play their key role in the quality education of girls.

He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Teachers Incentive Program.

The DC also emphasized the resolve of the issues faced by the schools, especially the lack of basic facilities, boundary walls, and janitors. Tariq Salam Marwat directed the EDO Education Department to use its resources in the best possible way to provide better facilities to the schools.

Deputy Commissioner commended the heads and teaching staff for their excellent performance and urged the rest of the schools to improve their functioning.

Among the best performing schools GGHS No. 2 Abbottabad, GGHS Bandi Atai Khan, GGHS Bandi Meera, GGHS Upper Kehal, GGHS Malikpura, GGHS Banda Pir Khan and GGHS Phala were included. The DC Abbottabad distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the heads and teachers of the seven best schools in Abbottabad for their outstanding performance.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Meera Best

Recent Stories

KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019 ..

KU declares MA Economics Final External Exams 2019-20 results

1 minute ago
 Agri sector has potential to bring country out of ..

Agri sector has potential to bring country out of economic crisis: Khursheed Sha ..

1 minute ago
 Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's record-breaker

1 minute ago
 Commissioner asks cent percent coverage against Po ..

Commissioner asks cent percent coverage against Polio in Hyderabad district

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to resolve issues related to mee ..

Steps being taken to resolve issues related to meeting requirements of trading c ..

4 minutes ago
 PM, CM Balochistan discuss administrative matters, ..

PM, CM Balochistan discuss administrative matters, political situation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.