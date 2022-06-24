DC awards cash prizes, appreciation certificates to 7 best female teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday urged the female teaching staff to play their key role in the quality education of girls.

He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Teachers Incentive Program.

The DC also emphasized the resolve of the issues faced by the schools, especially the lack of basic facilities, boundary walls, and janitors. Tariq Salam Marwat directed the EDO Education Department to use its resources in the best possible way to provide better facilities to the schools.

Deputy Commissioner commended the heads and teaching staff for their excellent performance and urged the rest of the schools to improve their functioning.

Among the best performing schools GGHS No. 2 Abbottabad, GGHS Bandi Atai Khan, GGHS Bandi Meera, GGHS Upper Kehal, GGHS Malikpura, GGHS Banda Pir Khan and GGHS Phala were included. The DC Abbottabad distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the heads and teachers of the seven best schools in Abbottabad for their outstanding performance.