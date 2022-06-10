DC awards certificate to oil tanker driver for saving human lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch on Friday awarded an appreciation certificate and cash to the oil tanker driver Mohammad Faisal Baloch in recognition of his bravery for safeguarding human lives while taking the life of a burning oil tanker away from the populated area.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Quetta appreciated the bravery and courage of Faisal Baloch and said that he risked his life to save the lives and property of the people.

It may be mentioned here that CM Balochistan has also announced Rs 0.5 million for the courageous driver yesterday.

Mohammad Faisal Baloch, driver of an oil tanker was emptying oil at Fuel station located at Qambrani Road, a well populated area of Quetta city two days back when the oil tanker caught fire.

Soon after the fire engulfed the oil tanker, the driver immediately drove away the tanker to an unpopulated area so that the people standing near the burning oil tanker and human settlement could be saved from the blaze and the catastrophe.

The prompt action of the driver putting his life at risk was widely appreciated by the people present on the scene and owner of the fuel station.