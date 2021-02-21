DC awards certificates to STEM position holder students

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A ceremony to award certificates of appreciation to the winners of Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) competition was held at Govt Pilot school here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qammar was the guest of honor. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Javed Iqbal Awan, other education officers, heads of different schools, parents and relatives of the position holder students were also present.

DC appreciated teachers and students for taking keen interest in this competition. He also lauded the teachers and students for preparing different projects for this competition despite of limited resources and said that this was really a good sign.

CEO Javed Iqbal Awan said that in this competition more than 500 students participated from different schools at tehsil level.

He said that out of 120 entries only six (6) top most students came up with unique and innovative ideas. He appreciated the teachers and students congratulated them for achieving top positions in this competition.

DC Attock gave away trophies and certificates of appreciation to the position holder students which included Hamna from Govt Girls Elementary School Tanda (Hydraulic Robot) , Muhammad Usman from Govt MC High School Attock(Hydraulic Crane ) , Ujala from Govt Girls middle School Sanjwal(Conversion of Wind Energy into Electrical Energy) , Ahmad Jalal from Govt Boys High School No,1 Hazro(DC Motor/DC Generator) , Hijab Zahra from Govt Girls High School Domel(Production of Electricity Through Wind) and Muneeb Ejaz from Govt Higher Secondary School Malal who bagged first position for Pascal Law verification.