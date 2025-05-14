Open Menu

DC Awards Rs 50,000 Cheque To World Bodybuilder Champion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC awards Rs 50,000 cheque to World Bodybuilder champion

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem held a special meeting with internationally acclaimed young bodybuilder and powerlifter Jawad Ahmed at his office.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated Jawad Ahmed on his outstanding achievements and presented him with a cheque of Rs 500,000 on behalf of the district administration. The DC praised Jawad Ahmed's dedication, hard work, and passion, stating that his global success serves as a beacon of inspiration not only for the youth of Sargodha but for young people across Pakistan.

He further emphasized the district administration’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting talented athletes, assuring continued encouragement for such promising individuals in the future.

District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor was also present on the occasion and described Jawad Ahmed’s achievements as a great honor for district-level sports.

Jawad Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner and remarked that such recognition holds great significance for him. He affirmed his determination to continue working hard to bring further glory to the nation.

Jawad Ahmed recently won a gold medal at the World Powerlifting and Bodybuilding Championship, defeating powerlifters from over a dozen countries including India, thereby raising Pakistan's flag high on the international stage.

More Stories From Pakistan