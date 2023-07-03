DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flood

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chakwal Qurat-ul-Ain Malik on Monday paid tribute to a young tractor driver who saved the lives of people trapped in a flood in the area of Marjan, tehsil Talagang.

According to the handout issued here, she said that Zafar Iqbal's spirit of humanitarian service was a source of pride for the entire region including the Talagang and Chakwal.

The DC said that Zafar Iqbal, who performed the feat of immense determination and courage, has created a great story of courage and bravery by saving the precious lives of helpless people trapped in a flood by risking his life.

On the occasion, she awarded an honorary shield to him and expressed good wishes for a long life.

Qurat said that the district administration salutes his spirit of humanitarian service.

Zafar Iqbal expressed his gratitude for the encouragement given by Deputy Commissioner and called it an honour for him.