DC Awards Shield,cash Prize To First Position Holder In 'Naat' Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahriyar Gul Memon presented a shield and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to Ayesha Rashid, a student of Government Girls High School Court Road Nawabshah, who secured first position in the provincial-level 'Naat' recitation competition after winning at the district level

On this occasion, the DC congratulated the student and expressed his good wishes, saying that Ayesha Rashid has made the district, school, and parents proud by winning the provincial-level "Naat' recitation competition, which is a commendable achievement.

He further said that Insha Allah, Ayesha Rashid will also secure a position in the inter-provincial Naat recitation competition to be held in Islamabad.

District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Salim Bhutti, Headmistress of Government Girls High School Court Road Nawabshah Shabana Naz Sadique, and Ayesha's father Rashid were also present on the occasion.

