Open Menu

DC Awards Shields Among Civil Defense Department's Volunteers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

DC awards shields among civil defense department's volunteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir awarded shields among the civil defense department's volunteers in a function held at Civil defense department on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir awarded shields among the civil defense department's volunteers in a function held at Civil defense department on Tuesday.

According to DC office, civil defense officer and officials of other department and volunteers of the civil defense department participated in the event.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir distributed certificates of appreciation to Civil Defense Officer Imran Mehmood, civil defense instructors and civil defense volunteers for their excellent performance in the peaceful conduct of Muharram 2023 and appreciated their public services.

Related Topics

Kohat Event Muharram

Recent Stories

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

11 minutes ago
 NBP's Balochistan employees issues to solve on pri ..

NBP's Balochistan employees issues to solve on priority basis: Senator Bazai

2 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions total AED7.17bn in ..

Ajman real estate transactions total AED7.17bn in H1&#039;23

56 minutes ago
 COP28 reaffirms UAE’s commitment to leading glob ..

COP28 reaffirms UAE’s commitment to leading global drive to tackle climate cha ..

56 minutes ago
 Officers visit biodiversity park in Cholistan

Officers visit biodiversity park in Cholistan

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Governer of Musandam

RAK Ruler receives Governer of Musandam

1 hour ago
Land acquisition for Dasu Dam completed substantia ..

Land acquisition for Dasu Dam completed substantially: WAPDA Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent ..

Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent jail

1 hour ago
 Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart disea ..

Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart diseases

1 hour ago
 CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killin ..

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

2 hours ago
 China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan