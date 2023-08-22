Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir awarded shields among the civil defense department's volunteers in a function held at Civil defense department on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir awarded shields among the civil defense department's volunteers in a function held at Civil defense department on Tuesday.

According to DC office, civil defense officer and officials of other department and volunteers of the civil defense department participated in the event.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir distributed certificates of appreciation to Civil Defense Officer Imran Mehmood, civil defense instructors and civil defense volunteers for their excellent performance in the peaceful conduct of Muharram 2023 and appreciated their public services.