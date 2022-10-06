UrduPoint.com

DC Ayesha To Reopen Schools After Floods In Nasirabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri on Thursday chaired a meeting of district Education Department with an aim to reopen schools soon after the floods in respective areas of the district

District Education Officer (DEO) Hafeezullah Khosa Abid Ali Rand Muala Bakhsh Jamali, Qatar Charity Muhammad Sardar Qureshi, Attaullah Sasoli, Bakhtiar Ahmed Marree and others were present.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that after the floods, it was a tough challenge for the Education Department to reopen schools, but the district administration in collaboration with the education sector would face all the challenges head on for children to be re-engaged in an educational environment as soon as possible She said that the officers and teachers of the education department have a heavy responsibility to use all their abilities to improve the educational environment as soon as possible in the areas where the flood water has come out and the candle of knowledge should be lit so that the darkness of ignorance could be removed from the area.

Ayesha Zehri said that measures should also be taken to provide toilets and drinking water facilities in schools saying that no compromise on the quality of education would be accepted at all.

"Teachers should perform their duties with good intentions so that the new generation can be equipped with the jewel of education. Absentee teachers will not be tolerated under any circumstances", she underlined.

The DC further said that deduction from the salaries of absent teachers should be ensured and explanatory notices should also be issued to them adding that such decisions were being taken to increase the trend of education.

