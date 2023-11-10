Open Menu

DC Bahawalnagar Chairs District Welfare Fund Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 09:30 PM

District Welfare Fund Committee meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon in the committee room of the DC office

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) District Welfare Fund Committee meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon in the committee room of the DC office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Qayyum Qudrat and related members and officers participated in the meeting.

Thirty cases of monthly grant,195 cases of marriage grant, 148 cases of funeral arrangements and 188 applications of educational scholarships were approved.

Deputy Commissioner directed all the officers concerned to complete the pending cases until the next meeting which will

be held on November 15, 2023.

APP/adg/378

