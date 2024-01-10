DC Bahawalnagar for zero-tolerance policy to control inflation

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad has directed all the price control magistrates on Wednesday to adopt a zero-tolerance policy in Bahawalnagar.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, in a bid to tackle rising inflation, Zulfiqar Ahmad has urged all price control magistrates to strictly implement the zero-tolerance policy in Bahawalnagar.

In a recent performance review meeting, the DC stated that he personally monitors the situation and is committed to providing relief to the people.

The magistrates have already visited thousands of shops and markets, impose fines and take legal action against violators. He emphasized on the need for strict implementation of price control measures and ensuring the sale of quality food items at fixed prices.

The DC stressed for taking strict action against anyone found guilty.