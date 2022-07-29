DC Bahawalpur chairs 45th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday chaired the 45th meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC).

The meeting at the company office was participated by representative of the Finance Department, Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, and Chief Financial Officer BWMC Muhammad Imran Ashraf.

The meeting approved one-month basic salary as a reward to the company staff for ensuring cleanliness measures on the last Eid-ul-Adha, and also for achieving the third position in Punjab.

In addition, the BoD approved the minimum wage of the labor staff to 25,000 as per the Punjab Government's directives.

The company management and the sanitary staff were directed to take the best cleanliness measures in the city under the integrated strategy, while also appreciating the staff's efforts for making the best arrangements to keep the city clean during Eid-ul-Adha.