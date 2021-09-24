UrduPoint.com

DC Bahawalpur Chalks Out Rabi-ul-Awal Pogrammes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC Bahawalpur chalks out Rabi-ul-Awal pogrammes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Shaan Rehmatulil Aalameen would be celebrated with full of devotion and respect to mark the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). In this connections, from 1st Rabi-ul-Awal to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, all the departments will organize events to celebrate Shaan Rehmatulil Aalameen.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia expressed these views in a meeting at his office here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan and officers of other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that a Seerat Conference would be held on the occasion of Shaan Rehmatulil Aalameen celebrations.

All public and private buildings would be decorated with lights. During the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal, Naat recitation, speeches and Naat poetry events would be organized by the school education department. A Mehfil-e-Samaa would be held at Bahawal Gymkhana on the occasion of Shaan Rehmatulil Aalameen.

A committee has been formed to conduct the celebrations with religious devotion and respect.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, CEO Education, Rescue 1122, Assistant Commissioner City, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation and Security Branches are included in the committee.

