DC Bahawalpur For Making The City Green

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich has said that plants make the environment green, lush as special attention should be paid to their care and cultivation.

While inspecting the Ladies Park on Wednesday, he directed that the evergreen plants should be trimmed properly and the cleanliness should be improved to enhance the beauty of the park.

He said that the landscaping of the park should be improved and beautiful plants should also be planted.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Farooq Sadiq, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Deputy Director Horticulture Abid Yasin, and other relevant officers were present on this occasion.

The DC visited various sections of the park to inspect the variety of plants and flowers and appreciated the efforts of the park staff.

He inspected the green belt and median near the Kalipuli area and said that the grass of the green belts and medians should be cut properly and irrigation of the plants should be done regularly.

He directed that more improvements should be made in landscaping to increase the beauty.

