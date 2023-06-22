DC Bahawalpur for making the city green, beautiful

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the progress of ongoing schemes of Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur.

Director General PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, and officers of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed to work for increasing beauty of the city. The fountains in the city should be made functional and lighting arrangements should also be done on government buildings.

He said that beautiful plants should be grown in green belts in the medians of the roads.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Kher said that the development schemes should be completed on time.

He said that the concerned officers should monitor ongoing development works by visiting the sites.