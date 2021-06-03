UrduPoint.com
DC Bahawalpur Inspects Cleanliness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:57 PM

DC Bahawalpur inspects cleanliness campaign

Special cleanliness drive under 'Khidmat Apki Dahleez Par' programme is successfully underway in various areas of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special cleanliness drive under 'Khidmat Apki Dahleez Par' programme is successfully underway in various areas of Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday visited different areas of the district to inspect the progress on the programme.

The machinery and staff of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and Municipal Corporation have removed 190 tons of debris and 315 tons of solid waste from Bahawalpur city during the last week. More than 15000 photos of before and after removing waste were uploaded on the Programme's application. As many as 15 complaints were received which wereDC resolved on the same day.

