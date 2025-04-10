DC Bahawalpur inspects exam centre

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq paid a visit to the Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school, where the annual ninth-grade examinations are being held under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur.

He thoroughly reviewed the arrangements to ensure transparent and fair conduct of the examination.

He checked students' roll number slips, attendance records, and answer sheets, and also inspected the seating layout and security measures in place at the examination centre.

The deputy commissioner said that examination staff must carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication and professionalism. Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority Tawakul Hussain also accompanied him during the inspection.