DC Bahawalpur Listens To Public Grievances

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, following the directives of the Punjab government, heard public grievances at his office under the open-door policy.

He listened to applicants’ issues relating to various departments with courtesy and instructed officials to ensure their prompt resolution. Taking note of complaints about certain departments, the DC directed officers to remain accessible to citizens and show special interest in resolving public problems.

Dr. Farhan Farooq said that, in line with the provincial government’s special instructions, a complete record of all applications is maintained and officials are held accountable for the steps they take to address each case. He added that departmental actions on applications are directly monitored so applicants can be given relief without delay. He assured visitors that strict monitoring of departmental performance is underway to resolve grievances swiftly and provide maximum relief to the public.

