DC Bahawalpur Takes Action Over Petrol Shortage

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DC Bahawalpur takes action over petrol shortage

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar has visited gasoline stations to inspect the provision of petrol to consumers in the district.

Following media reports which suggested that owners of several gasoline stations have stopped providing petrol to consumers or some of them have been carrying out rationing of the petrol, the DC Bahwalpur, Zaheer Anwar himself visited the gasoline stations in rural and urban areas.

In his statement, he said that stern action would be taken against those found involved in the menace of not providing petrol to the drivers who brought their vehicles to petrol pumps for getting fuel.

He said that the district management has taken action and now petrol was being provided to the vehicles as per their demand.

