DC Bahawalpur Visits E-Khidmat Center

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 07:55 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited E-Khidmat Center Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

He reviewed the facilities provided to the people at the center.

He checked various sections including NADRA, Excise and Taxation, Land Records, Bank of Punjab, Domicile, Driving License, Building Map Approval, and other facilities in the E-Khidmat Center.

The head of Operation E-Khidmat Center Faisal Mumtaz informed Deputy Commissioner about the services provided to the people through the center.

The manager of E-Khidmat Center Mansoor Ahmed was also present on this occasion.

The DC talked to the visitors and inquired about the services provided at the e-Khidmat Center and he also reviewed the sanitation and security arrangements.

