DC Bahawalpur Visits Flood Relief Camps, Distributes Food, Supplies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited flood relief camps established at Empress Bridge, Pipli Rajan, Jhangra Sharqi, Khairpur Daha, Dhur Kot, Noorpur Jadeed, and Jalalabad.
During the visits, he distributed clothes, shoes, milk, fruit, and ration among flood-affected families. At the Government Elementary school Noorpur Jadeed relief camp, the Deputy Commissioner sat with the displaced families and shared a meal.
This camp has been set up for residents of Makhan Bela, Shakrani, Jagir Sadiqabad, and Bait Langah, who were affected by the recent floods. Dr. Farhan Farooq said that, on the directions of the Punjab government, special arrangements have been made in relief camps for children, including access to education and recreational facilities.
He added that flood victims are being provided three quality meals a day.
The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the floodwater situation in Noor Pur Jadeed, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naveed Haider. He informed that fodder and feed are being supplied for livestock in the camps, while veterinary teams are conducting vaccination drives.
He further said that free medical facilities are available for flood victims, with door-to-door health campaigns underway. To ensure public safety, Dr. Farooq noted that multiple rescue boating points have been established to respond quickly in case of emergencies. Later, he also inspected flood-damaged crops in Basti Ramzan, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Usman Najeeb Owaisi.
