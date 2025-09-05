Open Menu

DC Bahawalpur Visits Flood Relief Camps, Distributes Food, Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DC Bahawalpur visits flood relief camps, distributes food, supplies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited flood relief camps established at Empress Bridge, Pipli Rajan, Jhangra Sharqi, Khairpur Daha, Dhur Kot, Noorpur Jadeed, and Jalalabad.

During the visits, he distributed clothes, shoes, milk, fruit, and ration among flood-affected families. At the Government Elementary school Noorpur Jadeed relief camp, the Deputy Commissioner sat with the displaced families and shared a meal.

This camp has been set up for residents of Makhan Bela, Shakrani, Jagir Sadiqabad, and Bait Langah, who were affected by the recent floods. Dr. Farhan Farooq said that, on the directions of the Punjab government, special arrangements have been made in relief camps for children, including access to education and recreational facilities.

He added that flood victims are being provided three quality meals a day.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the floodwater situation in Noor Pur Jadeed, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naveed Haider. He informed that fodder and feed are being supplied for livestock in the camps, while veterinary teams are conducting vaccination drives.

He further said that free medical facilities are available for flood victims, with door-to-door health campaigns underway. To ensure public safety, Dr. Farooq noted that multiple rescue boating points have been established to respond quickly in case of emergencies. Later, he also inspected flood-damaged crops in Basti Ramzan, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Usman Najeeb Owaisi.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

10 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

20 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

22 minutes ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

4 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

4 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

4 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan