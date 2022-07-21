DC Bajaur inaugurates monsoon plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur tribal district, Fahad Wazir on Thursday inaugurated monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling at premises of Raghan dam.

District Police Officer, Abdul Samad Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Mohibullah Khan and Assistant Commissioner Khar, Hamza Zahoor besides senior officials of the district administration and forests department were present.

Fahad Wazir said that trees plantation was our national obligation and urged masses to plants many trees to combat climate change challenges.

He said KP government had taken important measures for promoting of forestry resources and billion trees project was a testimony of it.

DFO Mohibullah Khan said that free plants would be provided to farmers and general public to make the district lush green.

He asked public and farmers to visit offices of their respective sub divisional forest officers for free plants.