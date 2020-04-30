DC Bajaur inspected corona isolation wards, quarantine centers

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Loui Mamond Ajam Khan Afridi Thursday visited Larkhlozo Category D Hospital Quarantia Center

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Loui Mamond Ajam Khan Afridi Thursday visited Larkhlozo Category D Hospital Quarantia Center.

During his visit on the complaint of the people there was no electricity in the isolation centers and quarantine centers.

On this he immediately contacted the WAPDA officials and issued order to SDO of the areas to look into the matter immediately and release the electricity.

Those patients in the isolation and quarantine centers are facing hardship due to no electricity and issued immediately orders to the SDO to supply electricity at Iftar and Sehri. He assured that the power would not be cut off during the said times.