UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Bajaur Inspected Corona Isolation Wards, Quarantine Centers

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

DC Bajaur inspected corona isolation wards, quarantine centers

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Loui Mamond Ajam Khan Afridi Thursday visited Larkhlozo Category D Hospital Quarantia Center

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Loui Mamond Ajam Khan Afridi Thursday visited Larkhlozo Category D Hospital Quarantia Center.

During his visit on the complaint of the people there was no electricity in the isolation centers and quarantine centers.

On this he immediately contacted the WAPDA officials and issued order to SDO of the areas to look into the matter immediately and release the electricity.

Those patients in the isolation and quarantine centers are facing hardship due to no electricity and issued immediately orders to the SDO to supply electricity at Iftar and Sehri. He assured that the power would not be cut off during the said times.

Related Topics

Electricity WAPDA Visit Afridi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

5 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

35 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

35 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects appeals of contractual emplo ..

15 seconds ago

Mosque opened at Sheikh Maltoon town

16 seconds ago

Hot, humid weather likely on Friday

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.