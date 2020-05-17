UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Bajaur Issued Instruction To Barber, Salons Owners, Staffs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC Bajaur issued instruction to barber, salons owners, staffs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has given permission to barber shops and salons in Bajaur district will be opening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday till 4 pm in the light of instructions issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In this regard, the instruction has been issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, and the barber shops owners will be bound to follow the instructions otherwise action would be taken like sealing of the barber shops and salons.

Only barber shops will be allowed to cut hair while shaving will be discouraged as shaving process should be done at home as far as safety to the general public. Hand washing facilities with soap or sanitizer will be provided in barber shops and salons and the staff of barber and salon shops will wash their hands before cutting each client's hair. The owners and staff of the barber and salon shops will ensure hand washing and use of sanitizers facilities in their respective areas to the general public.

The staff of the barber and salons shops should be wearing face mask and gloves.

In addition, congestion will be avoided by providing services to customers only on advance booking and all such precautionary measures should be adopted by the owners, staff of the barber and salons. Hands and hugs will be discouraged and no customers will be allowed to wait in the barber or salon shops. Barber and salon shops will be well lit and ventilated with open windows and doors or an exhaust fan will be installed.

In case of AC, the exhaust fan should be on at all times. Towels should be avoided as per the instructions. Disinfect furniture, doors, chairs and other equipment with chlorine solution prepared on daily basis.

Also clean all used tools and chairs with chlorine solution after each client's haircut. The Deputy Commissioner said that these instructions should be posted in prominent places in barber and salon shops otherwise legal action would be taken in case of violations.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

32 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.