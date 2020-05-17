DC Bajaur issued instruction to barber, salons owners, staffs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao has given permission to barber shops and salons in Bajaur district will be opening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday till 4 pm in the light of instructions issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In this regard, the instruction has been issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, and the barber shops owners will be bound to follow the instructions otherwise action would be taken like sealing of the barber shops and salons.

Only barber shops will be allowed to cut hair while shaving will be discouraged as shaving process should be done at home as far as safety to the general public. Hand washing facilities with soap or sanitizer will be provided in barber shops and salons and the staff of barber and salon shops will wash their hands before cutting each client's hair. The owners and staff of the barber and salon shops will ensure hand washing and use of sanitizers facilities in their respective areas to the general public.

The staff of the barber and salons shops should be wearing face mask and gloves.

In addition, congestion will be avoided by providing services to customers only on advance booking and all such precautionary measures should be adopted by the owners, staff of the barber and salons. Hands and hugs will be discouraged and no customers will be allowed to wait in the barber or salon shops. Barber and salon shops will be well lit and ventilated with open windows and doors or an exhaust fan will be installed.

In case of AC, the exhaust fan should be on at all times. Towels should be avoided as per the instructions. Disinfect furniture, doors, chairs and other equipment with chlorine solution prepared on daily basis.

Also clean all used tools and chairs with chlorine solution after each client's haircut. The Deputy Commissioner said that these instructions should be posted in prominent places in barber and salon shops otherwise legal action would be taken in case of violations.