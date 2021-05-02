DC Bajaur setup sugar distribution points in different bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::The District Administration Bajaur on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner has set up the selected dealers in different markets of the district for equitable distribution of sugar on a fixed rate daily.

The people have been asked to go to these selected dealers in different bazaars and purchase sugar on govt rates.

According to a statement issued by the DC office, the administration has fixed the price of discounted sugar at Rs 85 per kg. The statement said that strict legal action would be taken against any shopkeeper who sold sugar at a higher rate than the rate fixed by the government. The government is ensuring that maximum relief is provided to the people during the month of Ramadan.