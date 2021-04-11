DC Bajaur visits isolation wards in DHQ Hospital Khar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao Sunday visited the isolation wards of the DHQ Hospital Khar and directed the staff of the hospital to ensure better treatment of the patients admitted in the hospital.

He said that there were 263 active positive corona cases in the district and Corona isolation wards are full.

The condition of 20 patients is critical, the doctor on duty informed the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao urged the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The use of masks to protect their families from the virus.

Do, keep a distance, use a sanitizer and avoid going to hospitals, markets and gatherings, the DC appealed to the people during his visit.