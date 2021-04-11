UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Bajaur Visits Isolation Wards In DHQ Hospital Khar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

DC Bajaur visits isolation wards in DHQ Hospital Khar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao Sunday visited the isolation wards of the DHQ Hospital Khar and directed the staff of the hospital to ensure better treatment of the patients admitted in the hospital.

He said that there were 263 active positive corona cases in the district and Corona isolation wards are full.

The condition of 20 patients is critical, the doctor on duty informed the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao urged the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The use of masks to protect their families from the virus.

Do, keep a distance, use a sanitizer and avoid going to hospitals, markets and gatherings, the DC appealed to the people during his visit.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

12 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

42 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

57 minutes ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.