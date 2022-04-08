UrduPoint.com

DC Bajaur Visits Sasta Bazars, Inspects Quality Of Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor on Friday paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in Bajaur Khar District and inspected the quality of various food items

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam also talked with the people regarding the rates of various food items. TMA Khar Muhammad Fayyaz, Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan, Chamber of Commerce Haji Lali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam also inspected the availability and prices of food items at Ramazan Sasta Bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam termed the arrangements made by the administration as satisfactory.

He also asked the people who came to the bazaar about the arrangements and availability of items on subsidy given by the government. People appreciated the arrangements and lauded the initiative of the district administration for ensuring various food items on subsides rates.

DC Bajaur distributed subsidized flour among the people. He directed the dealer to take special care of needy people during the Holy month of Ramazan so that they do not face any difficulty while shopping.

