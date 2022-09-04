DC Bajaur visits Tehsil Salarzai Pasht Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, Sept. 04 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Faiz Muhammad Sunday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Salarzai Pasht Hospital and inspected various wards of the hospital. MS of the Hospital Dr. Rehman Ullah was also present on this occasion.

During his visit, the DC reviewed the emergency, OPD, medicine store, X-ray laboratory, services provided to the public, staff attendance and other matters of Pasht Hospital.

Dr. Rehman Ullah gave a detailed briefing on various sections.

The DC issued instructions to the doctors to provide more medicines from the hospital so that the poor people can get due healthcare facilities.

Besides this, the DC also visited Government High Pusht and Government Primary school Pusht. He also checked the attendance of teachers and other staff besides reviewing the basic facilities and issued necessary instructions on the occasion for further improving the educational activities.