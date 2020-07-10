UrduPoint.com
DC Bajaur Vows To Resolve Residents' Problems At Earliest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

DC Bajaur vows to resolve residents' problems at earliest

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao on Friday said concrete efforts would be made to resolve problems of the residents on priority basis.

He expressed these during a meeting with a group of elders who called on him at his office.

During the meeting, the DC listened to problems of the area and assured that effective measures would be taken to resolve them at the earliest.

He said pace of work on all ongoing development projects would be accelerated so that they could be timely completed.

He said that merger of tribal areas had resulted in removing of sense of deprivation among people of region and added that this move would usher in socio-economic development of the entire tribal belt.

The elders expressed thanks and assured their full support in maintaining durable peace in the area.

They said that they would extend their full support to the administration in carrying out developmental measures and resolving problems the residents were facing.

