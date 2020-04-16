UrduPoint.com
DC Bajur Urges People To Strictly Follow Precautionary Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:27 PM

DC Bajur urges people to strictly follow precautionary measures

Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud on Thursday urged people to cooperate with district administration and religiously follow precautionary measures to curb coronavirus pandemic

BAJUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud on Thursday urged people to cooperate with district administration and religiously follow precautionary measures to curb coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review situation in wake of coronavirus.

He said that the district administration had made effective measures to tackle current challenge of coronavirus successfully in line with prescribed guidelines and health standards.

He said that those efforts of the administration have yielded results, protecting residents from the infection of the deadly virus.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Rahim and Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Khan Wazir, District Health Officer Dr Adnan and representatives of World Health Organization(WHO).

