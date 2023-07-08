Open Menu

DC Banned The Sale Of Petrol To Motorcyclist Without Helmets

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DC banned the sale of petrol to motorcyclist without helmets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has banned the sale of petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets within the limits of district.

In a letter, sent from DC office to the oil marketing companies, it is stated that under Section 89A of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, the use of helmets is mandatory for motorcyclists.

However, a large number of motorcyclists do not follow the rule. Due to non-use of helmets, an increase in fatal accidents has been observed, said the letter.

The DC directed that petrol should not be sold to motorcyclists without helmets.

