DC Bannu directs Patwar Khanas' employees to serve for masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aoun Haider Gondal on Monday inspected Patwar Khanas (Revenue Offices) in the district and reviewed the land transfer process and other related matters.

In a statement issued by KP Information Department, Gondal audited different registers and assessed revenue related problems.

He directed officials concerned to maintain a recovery register on a daily basis and display detailed notes depicting important information on the doors of the office.

He also directed them to utilize their energies for providing relief to people and adopt positive emotions in dealing with the general public.