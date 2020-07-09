DC Bannu for strict action against sale of adulterated, substandard food items

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) ::All available resources will be utilized to ensure the availability of the best food items to the people and strict action will be taken against the sale of adulterated or substandard items.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed these views during a meeting with the Halal Food Authority. He said that no one is allowed to play with the lives of the people and in this regard all the concerned agencies should keep a close watch and take action according to the law wherever there is any violation.

He further said that protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government and we will fulfill this responsibility in the best possible way.

Giving a briefing, the officials of Halal Food Authority clarified that they are committed to provide better food to the people under an integrated strategy and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. The Commissioner expressed satisfaction and directed to work more diligently.