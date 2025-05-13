DC Bannu Holds Open Katcheri To Address Revenue-related Public Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) As part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's public service agenda, an open katcheri was organized at the Service Delivery Center (SDC) Bannu to address public issues related to the Revenue Department.
The session was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Faheem.
The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ameenullah Khan, SDC Deputy Director Hafeezullah, SDC Tehsildar Peer Matiullah Shah, tehsildars from all relevant areas, and officials from concerned departments.
During the open forum, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Faheem attentively listened to public complaints and issued immediate instructions for resolving issues that could be addressed on the spot. For other matters requiring further attention, he directed that they be resolved within a specified timeframe.
Citizens present at the event expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the prompt response and effective measures taken by the district administration.
