DC Bannu Inaugurates Anti-Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Sunday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in Bannu by vaccinating a child.

Talking to media men during the inauguration of the anti-Polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt.

(Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi said that the anti-polio campaign would continue from January 17 to 21, this year in Bannu.

Total 1053 mobile teams, 68 fixes and 73 transit health teams have been formed which would go door to door to vaccinate a total of 213635 children in Bannu.

In addition, he said, 2617 police personnel have been deployed to protect the polio teams.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children against polio so that Bannu would be made a polio free district.

