DC Bannu Inspects Wheat Purchasing Process
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shah Saud inspected the process of purchasing wheat from the local farmers at the officially fixed price of Rs 3900 per maund in the food Warehouse Department Bannu.
District Food Controller Bannu, Sahil Habib, along with committee members designated for wheat procurement, including Deputy Director Agriculture and other officials, were also present on the occasion.
The DC Bannu was briefed about the arrangements and informed the process was transparently pursed. Moreover CCTV cameras were installed for online monitoring of the procurement process.
DC Bannu stated that wheat procurement should be completed transparently in accordance with government policy. In this regard, he said no negligence would be without any tolerated.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi investment delegation's visit significant headway in bilateral ties: PM5 minutes ago
-
Another 1199 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 45.6 mln fine imposed5 minutes ago
-
Book ‘Akhand Bharat – A Threat to Regional Peace, underscores Indian expansionist designs5 minutes ago
-
Hot weather to prevail in KP; rains with strong winds expected from May 09 to 125 minutes ago
-
Pb govt provided historic relief by reducing flour, roti prices: Bilal Yasin15 minutes ago
-
Cantt Board stages flower exhibition25 minutes ago
-
MCL removes encroachments44 minutes ago
-
400-kg dead chicken recovered44 minutes ago
-
SBBWU celebrates Earth Day44 minutes ago
-
Urdu literature has its profound impact in contemporary society55 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement arrangements finalized in KP55 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns public of fake website "Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan"55 minutes ago