DC Bannu inspects wheat purchasing process

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shah Saud inspected the process of purchasing wheat from the local farmers at the officially fixed price of Rs 3900 per maund in the food Warehouse Department Bannu.

District Food Controller Bannu, Sahil Habib, along with committee members designated for wheat procurement, including Deputy Director Agriculture and other officials, were also present on the occasion.

The DC Bannu was briefed about the arrangements and informed the process was transparently pursed. Moreover CCTV cameras were installed for online monitoring of the procurement process.

DC Bannu stated that wheat procurement should be completed transparently in accordance with government policy. In this regard, he said no negligence would be without any tolerated.

APP/slm