DC Bannu meets doctors, polio officers to make polio drive successful

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday held a meeting with the doctors and Union Council Polio Officers (UCPOs) to make the anti-polio drive, which is starting from May 23, a success

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday held a meeting with the doctors and Union Council Polio Officers (UCPOs) to make the anti-polio drive, which is starting from May 23, a success.

Addressing the participants of the meeting held at the district Council hall, he said that after detection of two fresh cases of polio virus in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, chalking out effective strategy for eradicating polio virus from the division had become the need of the hour.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting, the anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio procedures and the current situation.

The participants were informed that elaborate security arrangements were made to protect the polio field staff.

The DC said that each polio team would be responsible to achieve set targets in the specified area to make the entire region polio-free.