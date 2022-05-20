UrduPoint.com

DC Bannu Meets Doctors, Polio Officers To Make Polio Drive Successful

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 06:38 PM

DC Bannu meets doctors, polio officers to make polio drive successful

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday held a meeting with the doctors and Union Council Polio Officers (UCPOs) to make the anti-polio drive, which is starting from May 23, a success

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday held a meeting with the doctors and Union Council Polio Officers (UCPOs) to make the anti-polio drive, which is starting from May 23, a success.

Addressing the participants of the meeting held at the district Council hall, he said that after detection of two fresh cases of polio virus in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, chalking out effective strategy for eradicating polio virus from the division had become the need of the hour.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting, the anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio procedures and the current situation.

The participants were informed that elaborate security arrangements were made to protect the polio field staff.

The DC said that each polio team would be responsible to achieve set targets in the specified area to make the entire region polio-free.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Polio May From

Recent Stories

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion ..

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion of regional papers & opportun ..

48 minutes ago
 PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Ch ..

PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Chairman PARC

42 seconds ago
 Company finalises grand cleanliness plan over a mo ..

Company finalises grand cleanliness plan over a month ahead of Eid ul Azha

44 seconds ago
 Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifi ..

Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifices of Pak Army: Senator Samin ..

47 seconds ago
 High-level polio delegation concludes visit to Pak ..

High-level polio delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

48 seconds ago
 Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.