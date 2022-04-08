UrduPoint.com

DC Bannu Reviews Progress On Development Package For Jani Khel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on development package for Jani Khel that was approved by provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on development package for Jani Khel that was approved by provincial government.

The meeting was attended by officials from Executive Engineer C & W, Executive Engineer Public Health, Assistant Director Local Government, District Health Officer Bannu, District education Officer Bannu and other departments.

The meeting reviewed use of development fund released by provincial government for Jani Khel tribe.

The meeting also discussed steps for timely completion of development package and performance reports of various departments.

The deputy commissioner reviewed PC I, tenders, work orders process of different projects and directed concerned departments to timely finalize objectives so that people of Jani Khel area could be benefited from development package.

