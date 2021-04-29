DC bans aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has banned aerial firing in the district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. P.C for a period of 30 days, said an official notification issued here on Thursday.

Anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (P.P.C.).

The order would come into enforce forthwith and remain enforced for 30 days.