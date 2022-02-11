DC bans arms display in Mardan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has imposed complete ban on display of arms for maintenance of law and order during re-polling of Local Government Elections in the district, said an official notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has imposed complete ban on display of arms for maintenance of law and order during re-polling of Local Government Elections in the district, said an official notification issued here on Friday.

The violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The order will remain intact for a period of three days (February 12 to 14, 2022).