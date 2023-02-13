DC bans bathing, boating in dams

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Furqan Ashraf on Monday imposed Section 144, banning boating and bathing in dams in the limits of the district.

A notification issued to this effect said that the ban would remain enforced for a period of three months and those violating the order would be tried under Pakistan Penal Code. The ban would come into force with immediate effect, it said.