DC bans collection of sacrificial animals' hides without permission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday announced a ban on collecting the sacrificial animals' hides without a permission of the district administration.

"Permission to collect sacrificial hides for welfare purposes can be obtained from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner," he said in a news release.

The DC said the welfare and charity organizations were not allowed to collect the hides without the permission.

He warned of the strict action against those who would flout the ban.