DC Bans Construction Near Banks Of River Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

DC Bans construction near banks of River Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Aslam, under Section 144, imposed ban on all types of construction near the banks of River Swat.

The ban has been imposed in the limits of district Swat hence forthwith for a period of two months and violators would be prosecuted under Section 188 CrPC.

Meanwhile, District Public Safety Commission Swat hold its meeting under the chair of Jehanzeb Nafees Advocate.

The meeting discussed public complaints against police and heard arguments of both sides. It also sought written answers for police regarding some cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

