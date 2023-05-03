DC bans construction on govt lands

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad has imposed section 144 in the district and banned all sorts of sale, purchase and exchange and construction on government land for a period of 30 days.

A notification issued here on Wednesday said that keeping in view the illegal construction and encroachment on the government land, the DC had imposed the ban to protect the government land from illegal occupation.

It said that action would be taken against the violators under section 188 of PPC.