DC Bans Construction, Sale Of State Land

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

DC bans construction, sale of state land

PESHAWAR, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Friday imposed Section 144 across the district and banned illegal construction, sale transaction and interference in the state land in possession of the Ex-state servants.

A notification issued here said that the order shall remain in force for a period of 30 days.

Furthermore, it clarified that violation of this order is punishable under Section-188 PPC.

More Stories From Pakistan

