DC Bans Cultivation On Govt Gaucher Land During Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:49 AM

DC bans cultivation on govt gaucher land during monsoon

The district administration Friday imposed Section 144, banning cultivation on government gaucher land during the monsoon rains

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday imposed Section 144, banning cultivation on government gaucher land during the monsoon rains.

Deputy commissioner Tharparkar Nawaz Soho said strict action would be taken if the ban was violated, according to a handout issued here.

Meanwhile, relevant assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkar and station house officers had been assigned powers within their territorial jurisdiction to take immediate action after registering complaints under PPC 188, he added.

