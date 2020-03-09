DC bans digging near Jerma, Shahpur bridges

To avoid further creation of pools through digging for shingle around Jerma and Shahpur bridges, DC Kohat on Monday imposed ban on digging for shingle in these areas

The DC imposed ban on digging for shingle after drowning of a nine-year-old boy named Sajid in a big hole created after digging for shingle.

Earlier DPO Kohat had also imposed ban on crushing machines as their workers were digging for shingle around Jerma bridge and have created big holes which turned into pools of water.