DC Bans Digging Near Jerma, Shahpur Bridges

Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:15 PM

To avoid further creation of pools through digging for shingle around Jerma and Shahpur bridges, DC Kohat on Monday imposed ban on digging for shingle in these areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :To avoid further creation of pools through digging for shingle around Jerma and Shahpur bridges, DC Kohat on Monday imposed ban on digging for shingle in these areas.

The DC imposed ban on digging for shingle after drowning of a nine-year-old boy named Sajid in a big hole created after digging for shingle.

Earlier DPO Kohat had also imposed ban on crushing machines as their workers were digging for shingle around Jerma bridge and have created big holes which turned into pools of water.

