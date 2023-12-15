Open Menu

DC Bans Display Of Arms, Unauthorized Media Interviews During Kalash Festival

Published December 15, 2023

DC bans display of arms, unauthorized media interviews during Kalash festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Lower Chitral has announced section 144 in the district from December 16 to 22 and banned the dispthe lay of arms and unauthorized media interviews from the local community in Kalash valleys during the Kalash festival Chitirmas (Chomus).

The festival would be celebrated in three Kalash valleys including Bumborate, Rumboor and Birir from December 16 to 22, it said adding that a large number of tourists were expected to visit the valleys and as part measures to ensure the security of the Kalash community during the celebration of their religious festival and visitors the ban would remain in force till December 22.

It said that there would be a ban on the display of arms of all types and unauthorized media interviews from the locals during the Chitirmas festival in the three valleys.

