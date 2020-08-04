UrduPoint.com
DC Bans Display Of Weapons, Pillion Riding

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:22 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Following directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, police have taken prompt action by registering FIRs on display of weapons, speeding, over-speeding, use of tinted windows and pillion riding.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu had banned the display of weapons, speeding, over-speeding, use of tinted windows, pillion riding and other measures to ensure peaceful environment. He directed DPO Bannu, SHOs of various police stations to immediately arrest the violators.

FIR has been registered against them and various vehicles have been seized and stopped at police Naka Bandi. Violators of Section 144 will be dealt with iron fists as instructed by DC Bannu, DPO Bannu said.

