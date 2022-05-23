DC bans hand-carts' entry on main Mandi road

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday banned entry of hand-carts and stalls on the main Mandi (fruit, vegetable market) approach road to the convenience of the buyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday banned entry of hand-carts and stalls on the main Mandi (fruit, vegetable market) approach road to the convenience of the buyers.

During his visit at the fruit and vegetable market sector I-11/4, he reviewed the arrangements being provided to the citizens. Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Administrator market committee and other stake holders were also present on the occasion.

DC Memon asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item.

He directed the deputed staff to ensure proper solid waste with the help of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Capital Development Authority and other departments concerned.

The cleanliness conditions should be improved at the market, besides clearing pathways from the encroachers for the convenience of the buyers, said DC. A weekly report with Deputy Commissioner would also be shared in that regard.

The Deputy Commissioner went to different stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruit. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items. He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions.