UrduPoint.com

DC Bans Hand-carts' Entry On Main Mandi Road

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 07:11 PM

DC bans hand-carts' entry on main Mandi road

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday banned entry of hand-carts and stalls on the main Mandi (fruit, vegetable market) approach road to the convenience of the buyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday banned entry of hand-carts and stalls on the main Mandi (fruit, vegetable market) approach road to the convenience of the buyers.

During his visit at the fruit and vegetable market sector I-11/4, he reviewed the arrangements being provided to the citizens. Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Administrator market committee and other stake holders were also present on the occasion.

DC Memon asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item.

He directed the deputed staff to ensure proper solid waste with the help of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Capital Development Authority and other departments concerned.

The cleanliness conditions should be improved at the market, besides clearing pathways from the encroachers for the convenience of the buyers, said DC. A weekly report with Deputy Commissioner would also be shared in that regard.

The Deputy Commissioner went to different stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruit. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items. He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Company Visit Road Rawalpindi Price Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Nisar Khuhro takes oath as senator

Nisar Khuhro takes oath as senator

39 seconds ago
 Hundreds Hospitalized in Baghdad as Sand Storm Hit ..

Hundreds Hospitalized in Baghdad as Sand Storm Hits, Causes Airport Closures - R ..

41 seconds ago
 KP fiscal budget 2022-23 to be presented on June 1 ..

KP fiscal budget 2022-23 to be presented on June 1

42 seconds ago
 Delegation of NAEAC visits Sargodha University

Delegation of NAEAC visits Sargodha University

44 seconds ago
 Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Pes ..

Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble ..

EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble factories in Mardan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.